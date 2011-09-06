Who's Going Shopping? Stores Open Late This Thursday!

Getty Images (2); Courtesy Photo
Sharon Clott Kanter
Sep 06, 2011 @ 4:35 pm

Not that you need any excuse to go shopping, we’ll give you one anyway: It’s Fashion’s Night Out on Thursday, September 8th! The third annual shopping event boasts tons of in-store sales, extended store hours, celebrity appearances (like Nicole Richie at the Beverly Center Mall in Los Angeles), and more—all in the name of shopping! Be sure to check out what’s happening in a zip code near you at FashionsNightOut.com.

Tell us: Where do you plan to shop on Fashion's Night Out?Plus, get excited to shop for fall fashion by checking out InStyle.com's preview! 

