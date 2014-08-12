Who'll Win the Title of Ultimate Celeb Do-Gooder? Vote in Our Social Media Awards!

Between supporting and championing their charities at functions around the globe, these jet-setting do-gooders take to social media to spread the word about their philanthropic missions. Whether sharing their own causes or participating in a larger conversation about global issues, these celebs aim to inspire with the words and images they share.

From Christy Turlington’s women's health organization Every Mother Counts and Leonardo DiCaprio’s endeavors to protect the environment via his namesake foundation, to Rachel Roy’s work to raise awareness about AIDS, Sophia Bush’s many charity projects, and Mark Ruffalo’s activist leanings, these stars are striving to make the world a better place—and we’ve taken notice. They’ve all been nominated by our selection team to join our Ultimate Celeb Do-Gooder category in our second annual InStyle Social Media Awards. Who will win the coveted title? It’s up to you.

The polls are open: Visit InStyle’s SMAs hub and cast your vote for your fave celeb do-gooder now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your picks.)