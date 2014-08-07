Who'll Win the Title of Sexiest Man of Style? Vote in InStyle’s Social Media Awards!

Get ready to swoon: These five social media savvy gents make up one hot category. Not only are they stylish, but they also don't look so bad with their shirts off, as witnessed by their prolific Instagrams and tweets.

From Zac Efron’s sexy behind-the-scenes shots and Justin Timberlake’s suited selfies, to Pharrell’s many hats, Hugh Jackman’s on-location ’grams, and Adam Levine’s smoldering snaps—and we’ve taken notice. They’ve all been nominated by our selection team to join our Sexiest Man of Style category in our second annual InStyle Social Media Awards. Who will win the coveted title? It’s up to you.

The polls are open: Visit InStyle’s SMAs hub and cast your vote for the Sexiest Man of Style! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your picks.)