Who'll Win the Title of Celeb That Makes Us LOL? Vote in Our Social Media Awards!

Jennifer Davis
Aug 11, 2014 @ 1:02 pm

Whenever we need a good laugh, we turn to the social media accounts of these five stars for a guaranteed chuckle. Whether on Twitter or Instagram, they never fail to brighten up our day with their witty words.

From Olivia Wilde’s fresh and funny tweets and Kristen Bell’s witty observations, to Seth Rogen’s on-point jokes, Anna Kendrick’s sassy commentary, and Rebel Wilson’s hysterical fashion emergencies, these stars are bonafide social media comedians—and we’ve taken notice. They’ve all been nominated by our selection team to join our Celeb That Makes Us LOL category in our second annual InStyle Social Media Awards. Who will win the coveted title? It’s up to you.

The polls are open: Visit InStyle’s SMAs hub and cast your vote for your the celeb who makes you LOL now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your picks.)

