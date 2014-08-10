Who'll Nab the Crown of Trendiest Teen Queen? Vote in Our Social Media Awards!

These nominees may be young, but they're already taking over the social media scene. Always on the cutting edge, these savvy teens have earned themselves a huge fan following, and we can see why!

To wit: Kiernan Shipka's enviable brunch 'grams, Hailee Steinfeld's on-the-go snaps, Kendall Jenner's glamorous selfies, Chloe Grace Moretz's behind-the-scenes posts and Bella Thorne's adventurous photos. If one thing rings true throughout, these ladies love to share their lives—and we’ve taken notice! They’ve all been nominated by our selection team to join our Trendiest Teen Queen category in our second annual InStyleSocial Media Awards. Who will win the coveted title? It’s up to you.

The polls are open: Visit InStyle’s SMAs hub and cast your vote for the Trendiest Teen Queen now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your picks.)