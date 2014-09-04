Who'll Be Joining Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars? Find Out Here

New season, new cast! The new batch of celeb hopefuls to compete for the coveted mirror ball trophy on Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars was announced on Good Morning America today. Designer Betsey Johnson, YouTube beauty guru Bethany Mota, '90s sitcom icon Alfonso Ribeiro from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fame, and Mean Girls's own Aaron Samuels—er, Jonathan Bennett—are among the stars that will be slipping into their dancing shoes come Sept. 15. And that's not all! Julianne Hough, who started off as a dancer on the ABC show, will be joining Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli as the fourth judge this season.

Scroll down to see the full list of participating celebs and their pro dance partners:

• Randy Couture, MMA pro, 51 / Karina Smirnoff• Michael Waltrip, NASCAR driver, 51 / Emma Slater• Janel Parrish, actress, 25 / Val Chmerkovskiy• Sadie Robertson, model/reality star, 17 / Mark Ballas• Antonio Sabato Jr., model/actor, 42 / Cheryl Burke• Alfonso Ribeiro, actor, 42 / Witney Carson• Tommy Chong, comedian/musician, 76 / Peta Murgatroyd• Jonathan Bennett, actor, 33 / Allison Holker• Lea Thompson, actress, 53 / Artem Chigvintsev• Tavis Smiley, political commentator, 49 / Sharna Burgess• Lolo Jones, Olympic track star, 32 / Keo Motsepe• Bethany Mota, YouTube star, 18 / Derek Hough• Betsey Johnson, fashion designer, 73 / Tony Dovolani

Catch the premiere episode on Monday, Sept. 15, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. We'll be tuning in!

