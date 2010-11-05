Who Will Star in the New Great Gatsby?

It’s the most coveted part since the Lisbeth Salander role in Girl With the Dragon Tattoo! Many of young Hollywood's leading ladies are vying to play pampered rich girl Daisy Buchanan in the adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, The Great Gatsby. Speculation swirled earlier this week that Blake Lively is in the running after she was spotted dining in New York City with Leonardo DiCaprio, who is reportedly playing Jay Gatsby, and director Baz Luhrmann.

Other actresses reportedly being considered for the role include Scarlett Johansson, Michelle Williams, Amanda Seyfried and Kiera Knightley.

Which actress do you think would make the best Daisy Buchanan?