Who Will Shop, Spa and Snack at the 13th Annual Day of Indulgence?

While perennials like Rachel Bilson, Kristen Bell and Rose Byrne attend the annual Day of Indulgence to chill out, we're there every year to scout what's new in fashion, beauty and travel. This year, the lucky ladies (it's girls only!) on host Jennifer Klein's guest list will take home not-yet-in-stores scores like Tom Ford's Violet Blonde fragrance, Clarisonic's Black Opal Sonic Infusion eye care system and the latest model of the Panasonic Lumix digital camera. So many labels—including J. Crew, Helen Ficarola, Laura Mercier and Lacoste—will hand out goodies that guests will recieve a Nike suitcase and a Lesportsac duffel bag to carry their haul home. Come back on Monday for our full report on the stylish event!