Who Will Miranda Lambert Wear to the Grammys?

When we caught up with Miranda Lambert at the Grammy Nominations Concert Live, we had but one question: Which designer will the triple-nominated singer wear to the 53rd Annual Grammys? “I don’t know actually. I’m one of those last minute people when it comes to wardrobe,” she told us. “I have a great stylist, Tiffany Gifford, so I worry about the music and she brings me some clothes that fit, so we’re all good.” She certainly knocked it out of the park in the Sass and Bide dress, Rock & Republic shoes and Judith Leiber jewelry she was wearing the day we saw her! Check back here on February 13th for complete Grammys fashion coverage.

—With reporting by Lindzi Scharf

