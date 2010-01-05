Who Will Donna Karan Dress for the Globes?

It sounds like Donna Karan is working like mad in preparation for award's season! A publicist for the designer dished on dress requests via Twitter: "Bullock, Sevigny, Paquin, Beyonce, Aguilera, Patton, Sedgwick, Collette, Falco—and it's only 12:43pm!" We can't wait to see who will wear the designer's gorgeous gowns—and apparently neither can the folks at Donna Karan! "I hate the silence when waiting for a fitting result," @DKNY tweeted. "Then you get the email and it's like opening your SAT scores all over again" The outcome might be up in the air, but with a prelim list like this, it sounds like Ms. Karan is on track to score high this awards season!

