Who Will Design Reese Witherspoon's Wedding Gown, Glee Costumes and More!

1. Names are already swirling for possible designers of Reese Witherspoon's wedding dress. Right now word is that it will be Monique Lhuillier. [Fashion Etc]

2. The Glee Regionals dresses combined BCBG jewelry with Jenny Yoo dresses. [EW]

3. Piperlime partnered with four designers to create collections that will launch April 4th. [WWD]

4. Lady Gaga favorite Thierry Mugler is hosting a contest to win a Fall 2011 look. Enter by liking them on Facebook. [Mugler Facebook]

5. Katy Perry stars in a new Adidas campaign with one of her favorite designers Jeremy Scott. [Telegraph UK]

6. Pamela Love's will release a collection for Topshop in April. Line us up! [Fashionologie]