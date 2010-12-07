Who Will Be Miss Golden Globe 2011?

If you’re Hollywood royalty, it only makes sense that your coming out party would include plenty of stage time at one of the year’s biggest awards shows. On Thursday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce their choice for Miss (or Mr.) Golden Globe 2011, a title bestowed upon the daughter or son of a well-known performer in the entertainment industry, who will help the HFPA hand out trophies during the 68th annual Golden Globes ceremony on January 16th. While we wait to hear who this year's honoree will be, we decided to take a look back at some of the star progeny who have held the position, including both Dakota Johnson and mom Melanie Griffith (in 2006 and 1975, respectively). Click through our gallery to see actresses who have graced the stage as Miss Golden Globe and find out what future leading man played the role of Mr. Golden Globe in 1996.

