Who Will Be InStyle's 200th Cover Star?

We're excited when every issue hits the newsstands, but the January 2011 issue, which goes on sale next Friday, is particularly dear to our hearts. Why? It's our 200th issue and we've chosen the perfect celebrity to grace its cover! Tell us in the comments below who you'd like to see on the cover of the issue—then watch our video of gorgeous cover stars from the past 16 years of InStyle!

UPDATE: For those of you who guessed Gwyneth Paltrow... you're right! Find out more about our January cover girl here.