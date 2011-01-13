Who Will Be Batman’s Next Girlfriend?

Christian Bale is set to reprise his role as Batman in the new movie, Dark Knight Rises when it starts filming in May. But who will be the superhero's girlfriend? Kate Mara, Keira Knightley, Jessica Biel and Anne Hathaway are all rumored to be up for parts—one a love interest, one a villain—for the 2012 movie, Reuters reports. Who do you think will nab the role? Click through the gallery to see all of Batman’s former leading ladies, then vote for which actress you think should star in the new Batman below.

MORE:• Who Will Star in The Great Gatsby?• Anne Hathaway to Co-Host the Oscars!