Who Was Best Dressed This Week? Vote Here!
Wenn; Getty Images (2); Startraksphoto; WireImage
Our favorite looks this week—plucked from our Look of the Day section—were all sorts of magical, from the Oscars to Oz. Nina Dobrev feted the Oscars in a black and white Naeem Khan gown, InStyle cover girl Mila Kunis brought the drama in a custom Atelier Versace design, Best Actress winner Jennifer Lawrence had an epic night in Dior Haute Couture, Miranda Kerr shined at Victoria's secret in a sunny dress and ankle-strap Brian Atwood heels, and Michelle Williams walked the yellow brick road in the London wearing a feathered Burberry Prorsum bustier dress. Who do you think was best-dressed this week? Vote below!
MORE:• Shop Urban Decay’s Oz Makeup Palettes!• See the Video: Michelle, Mila, and Rachel Talk Oz• Try On The Oz Girls’s Hairstyles