Who Was Best Dressed This Week? Vote Here!

By InStyle Staff
Mar 01, 2013 @ 5:00 pm
Wenn; Getty Images (2); Startraksphoto; WireImage

Our favorite looks this week—plucked from our Look of the Day section—were all sorts of magical, from the Oscars to Oz. Nina Dobrev feted the Oscars in a black and white Naeem Khan gown, InStyle cover girl Mila Kunis brought the drama in a custom Atelier Versace design, Best Actress winner Jennifer Lawrence had an epic night in Dior Haute Couture, Miranda Kerr shined at Victoria's secret in a sunny dress and ankle-strap Brian Atwood heels, and Michelle Williams walked the yellow brick road in the London wearing a feathered Burberry Prorsum bustier dress. Who do you think was best-dressed this week? Vote below! 

MORE:• Shop Urban Decay’s Oz Makeup Palettes!See the Video: Michelle, Mila, and Rachel Talk OzTry On The Oz Girls’s Hairstyles