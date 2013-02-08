Who Was Best Dressed This Week? Vote Here!

InStyle Staff
Feb 08, 2013 @ 5:03 pm

Our favorite looks this week—plucked from our Look of the Day section—focused on color and sheen. Kerry Washington wowed in a lace and brocade Oscar de la Renta gown, Jessica Chastain wore a floral Erdem sheath, Naomi Watts chose a strapless Zac Posen column and statement earrings, Ashley Greene chose a silk Giambattista Valli gown, and Olivia Wilde wore a black leather Talbot Runhof cocktail dress. So who do you think dressed best? Vote in the poll below!

