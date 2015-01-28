Who Is the Star of Marc Jacobs's Latest Campaign? His Handsome Dog Neville

Image zoom Courtesy Photo

The ever-inventive Marc Jacobs may have cast the world's most buzzed about models (Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, and Adriana Lima to name few) for his label's spring 2015 campaign, but for the latest BookMarc ad the designer went a completely different route. The new campaign stars the one-and-only Neville Jacobs, Marc's very own famous pet.

RELATED: See Celebrities Wearing Marc Jacobs Designs

In the photo above, the pup is pictured wearing a pair of glasses and a stylish striped bowtie while he sits leisurely at a wooden table and reads a book by Guido Palau. While it may seem like an interesting choice to cast Neville, it actually may be a very smart one—the black-and-white bull terrier has over 102,000 followers on Instagram, making him one of social media's most followed dogs.

PHOTOS: Celebrity Pets and Their Famous Parents