Who Is Paying for Meghan Markle's Stylish Yet Expensive Royal Wardrobe? 

Since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has wowed the world with her enviable wardrobe. Like her future sister-in-law, everything she wears sells out instantly with everyone wanting to snag the same or similar piece. While some of the items she chooses are on the more affordable end, her stylish wardrobe does come with a hefty price tag.

For her first nine official events as a royal-to-be, Markle has worn over $28,000 worth of clothes, and that doesn't include the $78,000 Ralph & Russo dress she wore in her engagement photos.

So, who's flipping the bills for her stellar yet very expensive wardrobe? Right now, she and Harry are paying for it themselves with no help from the royal family, People reports. And while you might think that she receives some of her clothes as gifts from designers that's not the case either. As a rule, royals do not accept clothes for free.

In the case of Kate Middleton, she'll have assistants like Natasha Archer call in clothes for her to try on, and once she ultimately decides on an outfit she'll pay for whatever she's chosen.

While Markle is currently paying for her wardrobe, once she officially marries into the royal family on May 19 that will change. All of her clothing for officially outings will be covered by the money that Prince Charles gives to Prince William, Kate and Harry from his Duchy of Cornwall income of about $28 million. Last year, the threesome spent $4.8 million on expenses needed for their public lives, including staff salaries and office costs.

Both Markle and Prince Harry are wealthy in their own right, as well. Meghan reportedly earned around $50,000 per episode by the end of her time on Suits, while Harry’s net worth is conservatively estimated at around $25 million, according to Money.