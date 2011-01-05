Who Is the New Gossip Girl Star?

There's a fresh face on the set of Gossip Girl: Tika Sumpter. The actress will play Raina Thorpe, the daughter of a powerful business tycoon and a possible love interest to Chuck Bass. Sumpter, who most recently played Layla on One Life to Live, is off to a stylish start—she was spotted yesterday outside of Bergdorf Goodman shooting a scene with Chace Crawford, who plays Nate Archibald. We can't wait to see what happens! Gossip Girl returns with new episodes on the CW January 24.

