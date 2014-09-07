Who Needs a Stylist? Piper Perabo Shops Her Own Closet for the TIFF Red Carpet

We love a fully styled, dramatic red carpet number like any proper fashion fan, but sometimes an unconventional approach is a breath of fresh air. At last night's (Sept. 6), InStyle and HFPA bash for the Toronto International Film Festival, the stars came dressed ready to impress and one stood out in particular: Piper Perabo.

Wearing her glossy blond waves in a deep side part and with a red lip as punctation, the Covert Affairs actress was practically glowing. Chalk that up to her recent nuptials to director-producer Stephen Kay. "It’s bliss," she told InStyle of life as a newlywed. But it was her outfit that had us really intrigued. “I’m literally wearing my own clothes," she said. Rather than chase down clothing samples, Perabo was the picture of easy elegance in her own Iro top and slim Theory trousers. "It’s amazing because I’ve been shooting war scenes all week so I just wanted to wear something soft," she explained.

The actress did add a couple tough touches with a pair of studded gray suede Christian Louboutin pumps and a Saint Laurent clutch, but otherwise, she was just there to enjoy the party.

"It’s really fun," she said. "I mean, it’s a little loud, but that’s only because I’ve been shooting guns all week.”

With reporting by Kristen Vinakmens.

