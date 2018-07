It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Jennifer Garner in a kelly green tiered dress, Jennifer Aniston in sparkling Valentino Haute Couture, Kate Hudson in tweed Michael Kors, Beyonce in red Roberto Cavalli and Lauren Conrad in apple green Nanette Lepore.

Watch the video and decide for yourself!