It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Tyra Banks in one-shouldered Rachel Roy, Emmy Rossum in a white bejeweled dress, Jessica Lowndes in a black lace minidress, Rumer Willis in cutout Zac Posen and Eva Mendes in a red-hot leopard print gown.

Watch the video and decide for yourself!