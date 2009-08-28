Who Looked Hot This Week?

Joyann King
Aug 28, 2009 @ 9:00 am

It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Mila Kunis in shimmering Matthew Williamson, Ashley Simpson Wentz in an Elise Overland red and white zebra print dress, Ali Larter in a slim, green sheath, Blake Lively in a sparkling Kate Moss for Topshop dress and Jessica Stroup in cobalt blue Jenni Kayne dress and towering platforms.

Watch the video and decide for yourself!

