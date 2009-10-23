Who Looked Hot This Week?

Johns PkI/Splash News; Donato Sardella/WireImage
Joyann King
Oct 23, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Blake Lively in a sharp-shouldered Victoria Beckham Collection dress, Katie Holmes in an Azzedine Alaia skirt and perfectly-sheer top, Hilary Swank in a glamorous teal Vionnet gown, Demi Moore in a Jimmy Choo for H&M suede dress and Megan Fox in a red-hot halter dress and sexy pumps.

Watch the video and decide for yourself!

