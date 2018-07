It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Leslie Mann in graphic Oscar de la Renta, Sienna Miller in a blue Thakoon minidress, Christina Applegate in a sexy pencil skirt, Rachel McAdams in a plum 3.1 Phillip Lim frock and Renee Zellweger in a grey Carolina Herrera sheath and bright orange bag.

Watch the video and decide for yourself!