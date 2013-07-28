Who Looked Best This Week? Tell Us By Picking Your Fashion A-List!

InStyle Staff
Jul 28, 2013 @ 10:00 am

It’s time to pick your Fashion A-List! We picked our top five looks of the week with the glamorous looks you see here: Emily Blunt (in Wes Gordon), Cate Blanchett (in Balenciaga), Aubrey Plaza (in Calvin Klein), Rose Byrne (in Christopher Kane) and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (in Isabel Marant). Now that you know our faves, tell us yours by making your own top five with InStyle.com’s A-list tool. Visit instyle.com/instyle/a-list and drag and drop your favorites to the top left corner of your screen, then share your picks with your fashion-savvy friends on Facebook and Twitter. Head to the A-list maker right now to get started.

