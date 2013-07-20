Who Looked Best This Week? Tell Us By Picking Your Fashion A-List!

It’s time to pick your Fashion A-List! We picked our top five looks of the week with the five glamorous looks you see here: Mom-to-be Jaime King (in Lovers + Friends), trendsetter Olivia Palermo (in an ivory lace blouse and white pleated skirt), Catherine Zeta-Jones (in Michael Kors), cover girl Olivia Wilde (in A.L.C), and supermodel Kate Moss (in Prada). Now that you know our faves, tell us yours by making your own Top 5 with InStyle.com’s A-list tool. Visit instyle.com/instyle/a-list and pick your favorites, then share your picks with your fashion-savvy friends on Facebook and Twitter. Head to the A-list maker right now to get started.
MORE:
• Jaime King's Maternity Style
• Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl's Couple Style
• Olivia Wilde is Our August 2013 Cover!