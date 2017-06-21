Meet Lady Gaga's New Boyfriend

Love is in the air—at least in the Hamptons.

Lady Gaga and her new boyfriend Christian Carino were spotted there this week on a date, and we don't think they could be any cuter if they tried.

The couple has been dating since early 2017, according to People. Carino is an entertainment talent agent who has represented stars such as Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez.

Carino and Gaga wore matching white baseball caps as they held hands and went arm-and-arm on a stroll on the coast, stopping a few times to enjoy the view. Lady Gaga paired her hat with a Little Mermaid T-shirt and ripped up jean shorts, while Carino wore an all-black ensemble.

This is Lady Gaga's first relationship since amicably calling off her engagement with Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney. The pair became engaged on Valentine's Day in 2015 after four years together, but broke up last year.

It looks like Lady Gaga is doing just fine though. We should take notes on romantic date ideas from the star couple.

