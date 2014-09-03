Who Knew the Time Warp Could Be So Chic? See MAC's Rocky Horror Makeup Collection

Dr. Frank-N-Furter's makeup kit is about to get some competition. The dynamic makeup showcased in The Rocky Horror Picture Show never fails to inspire a range of bold, avant-garde looks perfect for Halloween (or a midnight showing), and thanks to MAC's upcoming launch, channeling your inner Transylvanian just got a lot easier.

To celebrate the film's 40th anniversary, MAC is rolling out a 21-piece color collection that channels all the glitz, glam, and glitter of the cult favorite. "It is hard to believe it has been almost 40 years since we released The Rocky Horror Picture Show, but as we approach this milestone anniversary, the film is as outrageously entertaining and relevant as it ever was," says Lou Adler, the film's executive producer. "It has certainly taken on a life of its own, and continues to transcend generations and hold a solid spot in pop culture year after year." Amen to that!

Of course, no Rocky Horror collection would be complete without a statement red lipstick, and to our excitement, the brand is including four different hues to flatter everyone. The collaboration will also include loose glitters and pigments, a six-pan shadow palette, eye liners, faux lashes and mascaras, nail lacquers, and a variety of sculpting and setting powders so you can nail Magenta's trademark look in time for the late night double feature. MAC's Rocky Horror collection will land at brand outposts nationwide and online at maccosmetics.com on Oct. 2, priced from $14 to $44.

