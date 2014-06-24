Who Knew Headphones Could Be So Chic? Fendi to Launch Collaboration with Beats by Dr. Dre

Image zoom Courtesy

Beats by Dre is getting another high fashion makeover! Fendi is the latest label to team up with the tech company on a unique collection of headphones that made their debut yesterday at the brand's spring/summer 2015 men's runway show in Milan (below).

Created from Fendi's signature Selleria leather, the headphones are hand-stitched by the expert artisans of the fashion house's atelier, making them ultra luxe. The limited-edition collection will be available in 10 vibrant colors, including sunflower yellow, fire red, emerald green, blackboard, and asphalt. For the perfect finishing touch, each stylish monochrome pair features the famous Fendi logo engraved on the side and heat embossed on the top of the headband. What more could you want?

Image zoom Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Boasting innovation and sophisticated craftsmanship, we can't wait to see the full ranges of hues. Look for Fendi's first ever line of headphones created in collaboration with Beats by Dre in stores and online at the end of the year. These fashion-meets-tech accessories are sure to sell out quick!

