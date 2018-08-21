Who Is Shauna Sexton? Meet the Playboy Model Dating Ben Affleck

Isabel Jones
Aug 21, 2018 @ 6:00 pm

Ben Affleck set the celebrity world aflame with drama last week when he was spotted sharing dinner with a 22-year-old Playboy model who was decidedly not his longtime SNL producer girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

On Monday, some of our confusion was cleared up when we learned that Affleck 46, and Shookus, 38, had broken up.

So now it looks like the father of three has a new woman in his life, and unless you’re a regular Playboy subscriber, you probably haven’t heard her name: Shauna Sexton.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Here are a few things to know about Ben’s potential new bae (who, FYI, is only 10 years older than his older daughter, in case you were wondering).

She’s a Vet Technician

Yes, she’s a successful model, but it’s more of a Flashdance-type situation. When she’s not stripping down for the camera, she’s working as a full-time veterinarian technician, which is something she loves “more than anything.”

Ever want to suffocate something bc it’s so cute? Yeah no me neither.

A post shared by shauna sexton (@shaunasexton_) on

Update: With all the love, medications, groceries, and rest -Bailey has fully recovered. She went to her forever home with the most amazing owners 3 weeks post operatively. I had the pleasure of witnessing this girl get stronger every day. Although I am saddened to part with her, she now lives on 4 acres with 2 dogs and horses. Her dad has recently retired and Bailey spends every day by his side. This dog has a better life than I do! Thanks for all the kind words and thoughts, Bailey is one tough mama. • Bailey (6 Y/O golden) presented through ER with a 3 day history of vomiting, lethargy, and diarrhea. Diagnostics revealed (she got into the trash) and needed an emergency foreign body surgery to remove objects causing an intestinal obstruction. Bailey’s dad decided his upcoming trip to Cabo was far more important than her potential surgery, and was leaning toward the easiest/ cheapest way out- euthanasia. We talked him into relinquishing her over to us- she survived surgery, but still isn’t out of the woods. Bailey is medical boarding with Otis and I for the next 2 weeks, please send this sweet girl some positive thoughts and vibes. My fingers are crossed that i’m the best candidate for adoption/ rehoming Bailey- regardless, I will find comfort in this little lady going to a loving home she deserved all along. Through the mentally, physically, and emotionally demanding, we never fail to come together as a team and most importantly, as a family. I am forever grateful to work along side such a kick ass group of individuals. I wouldn’t want to spend the holidays any other way- Happy Thanksgiving🐶🐾💉

A post shared by shauna sexton (@shaunasexton_) on

In fact, she doesn’t even consider herself a model. Not really.

“I don’t classify myself as a model,” she told Playboy. “It’s so cliché nowadays for people to say, ‘I’m a model.’ I need to have some sort of backup plan. Modeling is my plan B. If it takes off, I’d be stoked. You’re only outwardly pretty for so long!” Real talk. 

When She’s Not Working, She’s Working Out

I mean, she has to, considering she eats “like an NFL linebacker.” Uh huh.

Salads are for people who hate themselves.

A post shared by shauna sexton (@shaunasexton_) on

She Knows What She Wants In a Man

Sexton described her ideal man in her Playboy profile, pointing to sense of humor and authenticity as main must-haves.

“Humor is so important. I need someone who can keep up with my sarcasm or it’s just not going to work,” she explained. “I want someone who’s able to compromise but doesn’t sell himself short,” Shauna continued. “I appreciate people who are the truest forms of themselves and brutally honest about who they are.”

To be fair, frequenting his local Jack in the Box drive-through with a 22-year-old Playboy model feels like a pretty authentic version of Affleck.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Takes 22-Year-Old Playboy Model to His Go-To L.A. Haunt: Jack In the Box

She Was “Very Single” In May

Playboy’s May 2018 Playmate of the Month told the magazine she was “very much single” at the time of her interview, but Shauna’s not one for stasis. Speaking to the future, Sexton said, “As long as I continue to grow as a person, I’ll be where I need to be.”
 

She’s Rather Partial to the Nude Photoshoot

As in her Instagram is 90% topless photos, which I suppose is an occupational hazard? Kudos to Miss Sexton for being so comfortable in her own skin.

@playboy x @doveshore 🍔

A post shared by shauna sexton (@shaunasexton_) on

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!