Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is the Writer Everyone in Hollywood Wants to Work with

Phoebe-Waller Bridge is everywhere these days, and for good reason.

The writer, actress, and producer, who created Killing Eve and Fleabag, has celebrity fans like Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift, and even Prince William, and just got some serious Emmy recognition for her critically acclaimed shows.

This year, Waller-Bridge is up for a whopping four Emmy nominations: Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series for Fleabag, as well as Outstanding Drama Series for Killing Eve.

The multi-hyphenate, who was born in London, will also soon be making her impact on the big screen. According to Deadline, she's polishing the script for the newest installment of the Bond films, No Time to Die — at the request of James Bond himself, Daniel Craig — making her only the second woman in history to have a writing credit in the franchise.

She also once auditioned for Downton Abbey, though she didn't get the part because she was too funny. “I went in, and I remember it was quite a serious part and I had really been auditioning for comedy for a couple of years and I was really thrilled to come in for this part, so I put my heart and soul into it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. "And I went in and I gave this really heartfelt audition, and when I finished, they were like, 'We had no idea she was so f—ing hilarious!' I had really given myself, and they're like, 'Oh, yeah, you're not right.'"

Still, she went on to other notable acting gigs like a role in the second season of Broadchurch. And Star Wars fans may know she voiced the droid L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Waller-Bridge rarely speaks about her personal life, but according to a Guardian interview from 2018, she and her ex-husband, documentary filmmaker Conor Woodman, split in 2017, and she has been rumored to be dating Martin McDonagh, director and writer of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Her younger brother, Jasper Waller-Bridge, is a music manager, and her older sister, Isobel Waller-Bridge, is a composer who has written music for Fleabag. Clearly, creativity runs in the family.