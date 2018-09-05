Everything to Know About 2018 Emmys Co-Host Michael Che

Michael Che will serve alongside his Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-host, Colin Jost, as the co-host for yet another long-running NBC institution: The Emmy Awards.

If you watch SNL (and/or pay attention to social media), you know the basics: he’s funny, he and Jost are basically 2018’s odd couple, and he’s kind of here for the redemption of Louis C.K. But for everything else you may not have clued into, scroll down below.

Mychal Watts/Getty Images

He Went to One of the Most Star-Studded High Schools Out There

This performing arts school’s reunions are basically an Oscars after-party. Famous alumni from the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, from which Che graduated in ’01, include Jennifer Aniston, Al Pacino, Sarah Paulson, Timothée Chalamet, Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz, Ansel Elgort, and approximately a bazillion other show biz mainstays.

He Made SNL History in 2014

After a season writing for the show, Che was invited to co-host Weekend Update alongside Jost, making him the first African-American co-host in the variety show’s new segment’s history. In 2017, he and Jost were both named co-head writers for SNL.

He’s Named After Che Guevara

Che isn’t the 35-year-old’s last name after all — it’s his middle name, given by his history buff father. Michael’s full name is Michael Che Campbell.

Though He’s the Show’s Host, He Might Actually Walk Away from the Emmys with an Award of His Own

OK, I suppose we should define “own”—the Emmy in question is actually shared with 30 people (Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series). SNL (and Che) has been nominated for the past three consecutive years, and we have a feeling this might just be the show’s lucky night.

Tune into the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 at 5PT/8ET on NBC.