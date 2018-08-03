Everything You Need to Know About Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle, former co-host of Fox News's The Five, has been a network television personality for years, but it wasn’t until she began publicly dating Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., that the headlines really started to pile up.

So, outside of her highly publicized relationship, who is Guilfoyle, really, and why is everyone talking about her? Scroll down below for the details.

The Basics

The 49-year-old was born in San Francisco, Calif. to a Puerto Rican mother and Irish father. She got her undergraduate degree from UC Davis and went on to receive her J.D. from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 1994.

After receiving her law degree, Guilfoyle made a name for herself as a Deputy District Attorney in Los Angeles and then an Assistant District Attorney back in San Francisco.

In 2004, Guilfoyle moved to N.Y.C. to host a Court TV program called Both Sides and work as a legal analyst for Anderson Cooper 360.

Guilfoyle joined Fox News as host of The Lineup, which was canceled after just five episodes. Following the program’s cancellation, Guilfoyle acted as a regular contributor for the network before landing her next Fox News hosting gig with The Five (2011), a post she kept until July 2018.

On July 24, Guilfoyle announced that she’d relinquished her position at Fox News for the opportunity to join pro-Trump Super PAC America First as Vice Chairwoman.

Today I have a bitter-sweet announcement. I’ve decided to leave Fox News Channel and dedicate myself full time to joining America First as Vice Chairwoman, campaigning across the country and firmly standing with President Trump. (Part 1 of 2) — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 24, 2018

I will miss my Fox family. I thank Fox for the opportunities it has provided me. I thank all the talented producers, staff, and above all I thank the best fans out there. (Part 2 of 2)🇺🇸 — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 24, 2018

Relationships and Children

Guilfoyle wed San Francisco city supervisor-turned-mayor Gavin Newsom in 2001 (he is currently serving as Lieutenant Governor of California), adding his surname to the end of hers. Guilfoyle Newsom filed for divorce in early 2005.

The Fox News alum went on to marry Villency Design Group CEO Eric Villency in 2006, giving birth to their son Ronan (now 11) later that same year. Villency and Guilfoyle’s divorce was finalized by the end of 2009.

In May 2018, news broke of a relationship between Guilfoyle and newly separated father-of-five Don Jr. (They made their red carpet debut on Thursday, FYI).

Why Is Everyone Talking About Her?

1) This heavily edited photo of her and Don Jr. fascinates America to no end:

2) The close timeline between Guilfoyle’s relationship with Don Jr. and his split from wife of 13 years Vanessa has eyebrows a-raisin’.

3) There are reports that Guilfoyle’s departure from Fox News was less than voluntary.