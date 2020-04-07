Everything to Know About Kayleigh McEnany, the White House's New Press Secretary
The 31-year-old will serve as Trump's fourth press secretary, replacing Stephanie Grisham.
On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that President Trump's campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany will be replacing Stephanie Grisham as White House press secretary. Grisham will return to First Lady Melania Trump’s camp as her chief of staff.
McEnany, 31, will be Trump’s fourth press secretary since he took office in 2017, succeeding Grisham (who held the position for nine months), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (who served for nearly two years), and Sean Spicer (who resigned after six months). For context, President Obama had just three press secretaries throughout his eight years in office.
Here’s what you need to know about the White House’s new press secretary.
She's Received the Saturday Night Live Treatment
Being parodied on SNL is almost a rite of passage for any political personality these days, and in 2016 McEnany joined the club. Kate McKinnon plays “Trump Supporter” McEnany in a 2016 sketch where a bevy of analysts and correspondents discuss Trump’s election on Anderson Cooper 360. McKinnon’s McEnany chimes in on each topic with “Can we just remember that most Americans voted for Trump?”
She Has a Long History of Involvement with the Republican Party
McEnany interned for the Bush/Cheney campaign and worked as a booker for Mike Huckabee’s Fox News show Huckabee before working as a conservative commentator for CNN and then serving as the national RNC spokesperson.
She Was Adamant that “Diseases Like the Coronavirus” Would Not Come to the U.S.
On Feb. 25, four days before the first coronavirus death was reported in the U.S., McEnany incorrectly told Fox Business, “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here, we will not see terrorism come here and isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama.”
She’s Married to Baseball Player Sean Gilmartin
McEnany wed the former MLB pitcher in 2017. They share a baby daughter (who's often swaddled in MAGA merch) named Blake.