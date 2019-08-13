How Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner Got Tangled Up in Miley Cyrus's Breakup Story

Viewers taking the nostalgia-filled trip down memory lane with The Hills: New Beginnings know who Katilynn Carter is, but for anyone who isn't tuning in, just knowing that she's Brody Jenner's ex may not be enough. Just how did an MTV reality star get tangled up with someone like Miley Cyrus? Like all things involving big-name love, celebrity weddings, and Italian makeout sessions, it's complicated.

Who is Kaitlynn Carter?

Brody Jenner's ex-wife. The two were married last year, though People noted at the time that they weren't legally married during the Balinese ceremony. Jenner and Carter met at in 2013 at a party and their rocky relationship is currently being documented on The Hills: New Beginnings. A major storyline involves Jenner being overwhelmed with the fact that all of his friends, including original cast members Audrina Patridge, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, and Whitney Port, have children — and he doesn't.

What happened with Miley Cyrus?

Over the weekend, news of Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's separation broke. At nearly the same time, photos of Cyrus and Carter made the rounds online. The two were also posting photos of each other on Instagram.

Sources told People that everyone seemed to be in good spirits while in Italy. Onlookers added that things aren't serious between the two, despite the photographic evidence that things were pretty hot and heavy. Right now, things are just fun and casual.

"They were with other friends, spent time by the pool, and enjoyed a boat tour on the lake," a source said. "Everyone seemed very happy. They were in a party mood, had cocktails and seemed to have a great time. Miley seemed especially great. She was very happy and laughing a lot. You could tell she had fun. She was very close with Kaitlynn."

It was new to fans, but sources say that it wasn't exactly a secret.

Did Brody Jenner know about it?

According to Page Six, Cyrus and Carter's actions are no news to Jenner. The paper reports that he's known about things for a few months now and isn't making a big deal about the whole situation.

"Brody is still friends with them. There's no drama," a source said, adding that Jenner is "totally okay with it." In fact, Cyrus met Carter through Jenner. He introduced them. Thanks to that connection, Jenner's pretty chummy with everyone involved. A source told People that he's contacted everyone, including Cyrus, Carter, and Hemsworth.

How is he taking it?

After Jenner and Carter announced their split earlier this month, he was seen partying in Vegas. Sources close to the couple say that everyone already knew that Carter had moved on. The Italian photos only confirmed it. To prove just how friendly they all are, Jenner actually commented on one of Cyrus's Instagram posts. It was all in good fun, with Jenner saying that photos of him and Liam Hemsworth would be surfacing soon. Cyrus was getting in on the comments, too, joking about the entire thing.

"Brody wants his ex to be happy and he’s friends with Miley," Page Six's source said of the online jokes. "Miley's comment was in jest. She was joking about him sleeping in his car because they're friends. She knew about that episode. There are no issues."

What about Cyrus and Hemsworth?

Cyrus and Hemsworth separated after eight months of marriage. Friends of the couple have come forward saying that the split isn't necessarily a surprise.

"This split isn't shocking to people who are actually with them every day," an insider told People. "After they reunited, everyone thought they were this 'perfect' couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They're not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work."

While Cyrus posted a photo to her Instagram to share her thoughts, Hemsworth hasn't been so forthright.

"You don't understand what it's like," he said to Daily Mail Australia. "I don't want to talk about it, mate."