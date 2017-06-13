8 Things to Know About Bella Hadid's Mystery Man

Since her split from The Weeknd, there's been no official word on whether Bella Hadid is dating anyone—but this week, the supermodel sparked some rumors that there just might be a new man in her life.
After Hadid was photographed taking selfies with fellow model Jordan Barrett in New York City, we started to wonder, who exactly is this guy? It wasn't the first time the two had spent time together, after all. We even spotted them yachting in Cannes late last month. Whether he and Hadid are actually dating or just friends remains to be seen, but either way, if they're hanging out on the reg, he's probably a good face to get to know.
Ahead, 8 interesting facts about Hadid's new mystery friend (or boyfriend? TBD).
1. His middle name is "Kale."
His Instagram middle name, at least. Barrett is super active on the social media platform, posting regular updates about his international travels.
2. He's a model too.
The Australian's profile on the IMG website says that he was the lone subject of a MoMA portrait exhibition last spring.
3. He's buds with Ashley Graham.
Who wouldn't want to be, though?
4. He's into contemporary art.
His IMG profile says that he's "intensely curious about the contemporary art market," which is pretty darn cool.
5. He's a fan of selfies.
Aren't we all.
6. He's an ambassador for Paco Rabanne.
The Spanish fashion house signed Barrett to be a face of the brand.
7. He likes to post pics of old movies.
From The Dreamers to The Blue Lagoon, no cult classic is off limits for Barrett.
8. And last but not least, he's a dog person
We saved the best for last. Barrett occasionally posts pictures of himself cuddling with pups, and we honestly don't know who we're more jealous of.