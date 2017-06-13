8 Things to Know About Bella Hadid's Mystery Man

Since her split from The Weeknd, there's been no official word on whether Bella Hadid is dating anyone—but this week, the supermodel sparked some rumors that there just might be a new man in her life.

After Hadid was photographed taking selfies with fellow model Jordan Barrett in New York City, we started to wonder, who exactly is this guy? It wasn't the first time the two had spent time together, after all. We even spotted them yachting in Cannes late last month. Whether he and Hadid are actually dating or just friends remains to be seen, but either way, if they're hanging out on the reg, he's probably a good face to get to know.

Catch up on them Zzzzz's ... A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on May 20, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Ahead, 8 interesting facts about Hadid's new mystery friend (or boyfriend? TBD).

1. His middle name is "Kale."

His Instagram middle name, at least. Barrett is super active on the social media platform, posting regular updates about his international travels.

Fast'a Daddy. Disco Race. @lilmami_lani A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

2. He's a model too.

The Australian's profile on the IMG website says that he was the lone subject of a MoMA portrait exhibition last spring.

3. He's buds with Ashley Graham.

Who wouldn't want to be, though?

@theashleygraham Ready with @EtihadAirways at #MADELA Next stop, New York #RunwayToRunway A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on Jun 10, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

4. He's into contemporary art.

His IMG profile says that he's "intensely curious about the contemporary art market," which is pretty darn cool.

5. He's a fan of selfies.

Aren't we all.

Vicky & Christina became a Martini in Barcelona @lilmami_lani @levidylan6 A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on May 29, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Preview cheap and cheerful A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on Aug 11, 2016 at 2:54pm PDT

6. He's an ambassador for Paco Rabanne.

The Spanish fashion house signed Barrett to be a face of the brand.

7. He likes to post pics of old movies.

From The Dreamers to The Blue Lagoon, no cult classic is off limits for Barrett.

u r @heavilly_sedated @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Same @ Same Again. Repeat Twenty Ten Again! A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:20pm PST

8. And last but not least, he's a dog person

We saved the best for last. Barrett occasionally posts pictures of himself cuddling with pups, and we honestly don't know who we're more jealous of.