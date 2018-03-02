Who Is Daniel Kaluuya's Girlfriend?

Isabel Jones
Mar 02, 2018 @ 6:30 pm

Daniel Kaluuya shot to fame in early 2017 with the release of Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, Get Out. The film, in which the 29-year-old stars, is nominated for four Oscars at the 2018 ceremony, including best actor (Kaluuya) and best picture.

Although Daniel only recently became a household name, his career is hardly just beginning. The London-born actor has been acting since 2006 and appeared in notable U.K.-based projects like Black Mirror, Skins, Babylon, and Doctor Who.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Since the release and massive success of Get Out, Kaluuya has added roles in Black Panther, the animated mini-series Watership Down, and the hotly anticipated Gillian Flynn-written Widows to his resume.

In addition to his impressive acting feats, Kaluuya is also a writer—he’s written two episodes of Skins as well as a sci-fi short called The Swarm.

Along with his professional ascension, Daniel’s status has also risen when it comes to viewers’ hearts …

Many fans have been wondering about Daniel’s romantic status but, unfortunately for them, the actor is taken. Although he hasn’t publicly discussed the relationship, Us Weekly reports that Daniel is dating British actress and Development Producer Amandla Crichlow.

RELATED: Allison Williams on Why Get Out Is the Scariest Film You Never Saw Coming

Crichlow, also 29, attended the Golden Globe Awards, the SAG Awards, the NAACP Awards, and the premiere of Black Panther as Daniel’s date. It wouldn’t be a major stretch to predict that Miss Crichlow may also grace the Dolby Theater at the Oscars on Sunday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Amandla’s older sister, Lenora, is also in the film industry. Like Daniel, Lenora has appeared in both Doctor Who and Black Mirror—is it possible that she introduced her sister to the Get Out star?

Get an up-close look at the best red-carpet fashion for LESS. Subscribe to InStyle now and save big during our limited-time Award Season Sale

Whatever the case, these two make an undeniably adorable pair.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico. Glitz, glam, emotional speeches, little gold men, it could only be Hollywood's biggest night, The Oscars. Wouldn't it be amazing to attend the show? Well, good luck with that. Tickets to the Academy Awards aren't sold to the public. Studios by op the seats in the Dolby Theater for the star studded event. Nosebleed seats reportedly run $150, while orchestra spots sell for $750. So if you're not in the cast and crew of La La Land, or hosting like Jimmy Kimmel, you've got to be really well connected to score a seat. Let's say you do nab a golden ticket to the event, because your sister's best friends cousin went to elementary school with Ryan Gosling. Time to get dressed. You can't show up looking drap, if you spring for a stylist, set aside between $500- $3000. Aliases borrow designer does for free. but you're not Emma Stone, you have to shout some hefty cash to buy or rent that goes decor to your dress or dapper tux. Enclose only half a battle. A top hairstylist starts at $150 and celebrity worthy makeup artists will run between $600 and $1,700. Finally, stars arrive in style. Limousine services can charge anywhere between $100 and $400 per hour with an eight hour minimum for Oscars night. Whew, a night at the Oscars can really add up. If the A listers had to pay their own way, that's easily $10,000 To be a part of Hollywood magic for one night only. Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!