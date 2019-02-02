Who Exactly Is Cory Booker Dating?

Now that Senator Cory Booker has made his presidential run official (2020, here we come), the magnifying glass is focusing on everything from his policy to who he's dated. Aside from the fact that he's never been married before, Booker isn't exactly forthcoming with his dating history. But thanks to social media sleuths and the fact that Booker's been seen around the Big Apple with a few people, there's some speculation as to who he'll have by his side as he sets his sights for the White House

Most recently. Booker's been seen taking in the theater with actor Rosario Dawson. The two joined the cast of Dear Evan Hanson and things seemed to get serious when Dawson took to the mic and reportedly sang "I love you" to Booker. It doesn't come as a surprise that Dawson would be connected to the senator. The past few years have seen Dawson getting more and more political, rallying for people to vote and supporting causes like the environment, LGBTQ equality, and women's and minority rights. For his part, Booker hasn't made any official statement on his relationship with Dawson.

Booker's also been linked with Chanda Gibson, the former executive director of the Council of Urban Professionals. The two actually worked together during his mayoral campaign and until Dawson entered the picture, the two were linked romantically as well as professionally.

Gibson hasn't appeared on any of Booker's social media accounts and she's extremely private. Marie Claire reports that after working at the CUP, Gibson started her current position at DREAM, a nonprofit that works with youths in the South Bronx, East Harlem, and Newark. As a mother herself (Gibson has two sons), she's an outspoken advocate for working moms.

In 2017, Booker was reported to be in a relationship with poet Cleo Wade. According to the New York Times, she dedicated one of her books to him, but never confirmed that the two were dating. Her acknowledgement reads, "To my partner, Cory, for being a constant source of light and inspiration in my life. You have truly been my rock during this process."

Though it may be wishful thinking, Mindy Kaling has also been connected to Booker. The two shared a brief flirtation on Twitter, where Booker asked Kaling out to dinner. In an interview with Vanity Fair after the tweets, Booker said the two never had a chance to meet up.

You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification. And If the ❤️is really mutual... Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes 🤞🏾 https://t.co/fI9IYJYZEX — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017

Kaling isn't the only celeb that's caught Booker's eye. Back in 2010, Booker and Gayle King attended a state dinner at the White House and were seen together at various events through 2014. Booker never confirmed this relationship either, only saying that the two were good friends.

"I wish there was a different word than friend [to describe our relationship] because she's really one of the best things that’s happened to me," he told Extra. "On my lowest days, she's the one that picks me up and calls me, checks in on me, she’s been an incredible friend — that's it."