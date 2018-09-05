Everything We Know About Colin Jost’s Relationship with Girlfriend Scarlett Johansson

OK, it’s likely you heard the name Scarlett Johansson a few years before Colin Jost burst on the scene, but their coupledom is still as A-list as it gets.

Here’s everything we know about the SNL star and 2018 Emmys co-host’s relationship with the four-time Golden Globe nominee.

They’ve “known each other” since 2006.

Johansson and Jost met when he was a first-year SNL writer and she had her first hosting gig for the variety series. “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show," Jost told Entertainment Tonight in September 2017. "So, we've kind of known each other since then ... She's the best,” he continued. “She's pretty cool ... It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome." Awww.

We don't want to say Jost was pining, but it sounds like he might've been pining.

Though ScarJo has appeared on the variety show (both as a host and guest star) several times since her initial hosting gig, it wasn’t until the 2017 SNL wrap party that she and Jost were caught behaving in a more-than-friends-like manner. Of course, Johansson hasn’t exactly been available until recently. She was dating actor Josh Hartnett until the end of 2006, met first husband Ryan Reynolds in 2007, divorced Reynolds in 2011, began dating her second husband, Romain Dauriac, in 2012, had a child with Dauriac in 2014, and finalized her second divorce in September 2017 (though they’d been separated for over a year). So, yeah … there wasn’t a lot of room for Jost to make a move. That being said, the SNL writer and star was also tied up during that time — he dated Parks and Recreation alum Rashida Jones between 2013 and 2016.

They were very sneaky in revealing their relationship.

Though they were photographed together for the first time at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in November 2016, there was still no word on their relationship status. The duo stayed mum, dropping another subtle hint in late December when they were spotted on-screen (just barely) holding hands as they ice skated with the rest of the SNL cast in Rockefeller Center after their Christmas episode. It wasn’t until April 2018 that they’d make their first red carpet appearance together.

We have reason to believe they're enjoying the Grandison Era.

With the new season of SNL fast-approaching, it's likely Johansson and Jost will start getting a little more lax about parading their relationship in the public eye. They're probably enjoying a break from the spotlight as SNL couple of the moment (Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande) get their share of media attention.

