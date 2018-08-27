Who Is Colin Jost, the Co-Host of the 2018 Emmys?

The days until award season officially begin are numbered, so prepare your schedules. First up on the Hollywood party circuit? The 2018 Emmy Awards, which are co-hosted this year by Michael Che and Colin Jost.

Jost might be making headlines with his über famous girlfriend, but there's much more to him than his relationship. Read on for what you need to know about this year's Emmys co-host before the big show on September 17.

He's a Saturday Night Live star.

Jost is perhaps best-known for his role on Saturday Night Live, where he launched his career as a writer in 2005 at the ripe age of 22.

NBC/Getty Images

And he's following in Tina Fey's footsteps.

As the host of Weekend Update and a head writer of the show, Jost's SNL career looks a lot like Tina Fey's at this point. He also started on the show a writer, not performer, just like she did. Not too shabby.

He's dating Scarlett Johansson.

Before fellow cast mate Pete Davidson began dating Ariana Grande, Jost and ScarJo paved the way for SNL cast/guest romances. The two have been dating since May 2017 after reuniting on the show, though they initially met over a decade ago when she first hosted the show in 2006.

Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

“The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show,” Jost said. “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then … she’s the best.”

He went to Harvard.

Jost is an Ivy Leaguer, but even though that's impressive, most people ask him about class mate and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's college antics instead of his own.

RELATED: Alert: Your Favorite Game of Thrones Couple Won't Be Winning Any Acting Emmys This Year

"I did go to college with him but everyone’s always like, ‘Did you meet Mark Zuckerberg? Did you hang out with him?’ and I’m like no because he was in a lab creating Facebook and I was, like, learning about alcohol," he admitted to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. "Well, we did go to school and I think I'm not really benefiting from that relationship in any way."

He once won $5,250 on the game show The Weakest Link.

This might be our favorite accomplishment of his. He essentially proved once and for all that he is not the weakest link.