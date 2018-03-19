Who Is Carlotta Kohl? Everything We Know About Jack Antonoff's Model Pal

Bleachers musician Jack Antonoff sat courtside at a New York Knicks game on Saturday while accompanied by model Carlotta Kohl. While neither party has confirmed they’re dating, the pair seemed rather cozy at the game—with Kohl leaning on Antonoff’s shoulder throughout.

Antonoff, who revealed his split from Girls creator Lena Dunham in January (they’d been together for over five years), has been plagued by relationship gossip ever since. He shut down rumors that he was dating longtime collaborator Lorde in a cutting tweet:

normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 17, 2018

Soon after issuing the tweet, Jack was photographed with Kohl over dinner in N.Y.C.

She’s a Certified Multi-Hyphenate

Like Dunham, Kohl is a Jill of all trades in the creative fields. In addition to being a model, she’s a photographer and sculptor. Carlotta’s photography has appeared in many major campaigns and editorials, including Free People, Miu Miu, and Alberta Ferretti.

Her Best Friends Are Also Industry Mainstays

Kohl pals around with many of fashion and entertainment’s elite (ahem, Selena Gomez), but counts artist and curator Petra Collins, nail artist Madeline Poole, and model Paloma Elsesser among her very closest.

Paper Magazine Named Her “Most Likely to Be Completely Unavoidable”—and for Good Reason

In late 2017, Paper predicted that Kohl would become a household name in the coming year, and it seems they were on the right track. In the publication’s profile of the up and comer, Carlotta gave some insight on how she balances and perceives her many interests. “When people ask me what I do, I say I'm an artist,” she explained. “That's always what I identify as. Modeling is a job. It's what I do to pay my bills and support my art.”



She Starred in Juicy Couture’s Fall 2017 Campaign

Her Butt Is Famous—Yes, Really

Kohl’s backside was the nameless star of St. Vincent’s latest album, Masseducation. Interestingly, the album was produced in part by Antonoff. Perhaps this is how Carlotta and Jack came to know each other?