Who Is Cardi B Dating? What to Know About Her Fiancé Offset

Cardi B has rapped her way into our hearts, but there’s another man who has stolen hers. The star has been engaged to rapper Offset, with whom she's expecting her first child, and she's proudly shown off her $500,000 engagement ring from her fiancé.

The two first collaborated on a track, “Lick,” which debuted on Jan. 20, 2017, and made their public debut as a couple at the Super Bowl just a few weeks later. The two held hands, seemingly confirming those romance rumors. They became Instagram official on Valentine’s Day with a video:

Oooh hey babe 💋

Offset popped the question on Oct. 29, 2017, while onstage during a sold-out performance for Power 99’s Powerhouse in Philadelphia. He presented Cardi B with the massive ring, which she has delighted in showing off on social media.

“It makes me feel good,” she told E! on the red carpet at the Grammys in January. “Even when we’re in an argument … I’m like does he really love me? He got me a half-million dollar ring, yeah he does,” she joked. “We really want to get married this year.”

So who exactly is Cardi B’s fiancé? Here’s what to know about the rapper, Offset.

1. His real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

That’s almost as much of a mouthful as Cardi B’s real moniker, Belcalis Almanzar.

2. He’s best known as a member of the hip-hop trio, Migos.

The other members of the trio are Takeoff and Quavo.

3. He shot to fame following the release of the group's 2013 single, "Versace."

Just try to get that song out of your head for the rest of the day.

4. He’s also released music as a solo artist.

Offset has collaborated with Drake, Macklemore, 21 Savage, and, of course, Cardi B.

5. He has three kids, and one on the way.

Offset is reportedly the father of two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter named Kalea Marie. He and Cardi B announced in April that they are expecting their first child together.