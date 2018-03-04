Who Is Armie Hammer’s Wife? What to Know About Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer’s film Call Me by Your Name scored four Oscar nominations this year, including one for Best Picture. And when he walks the red carpet for the 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday, you can expect to see one woman by his side: his wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

In fact, it’s rare that Hammer has walked a red carpet without her since the two started dating 10 years ago. They got married in 2010, and have two kids together: 3-year-old Harper Grace and 1-year-old Ford Armand Douglas. And these two aren’t shy about showing off their kiddos or their PDA; both Hammer and Chambers run active Instagram accounts, showcasing family photos, smiley selfies, and oh so many lust-worthy vacations.

Thankful for babes who are easily entertained A post shared by Elizabeth Chambers (@elizabethchambers) on Dec 31, 2017 at 11:28am PST

So who exactly is Armie Hammer’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers? The former model had a brief career as an actress and a TV journalist. She’s guest-starred on Criminal Minds and 2 Broke Girls, contributed to E! News, and appeared as a judge on Cupcake Wars. However, one of her biggest loves has nothing to do with Hollywood: It's baking, and she opened Bird Bakery alongside Hammer in 2012.

The first location opened up in Chambers’s hometown of San Antonio, and the second is in Dallas. But the 35-year-old is focusing on making it a household name, hoping to expand to new locations and even get products into grocery stores.

Chambers regularly appears on the Today show to host cooking segments, along with running her bakery and hitting the red carpet. Talk about one multitasking mom.