Who Is Armie Hammer’s Wife? What to Know About Elizabeth Chambers

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Olivia Bahou
Mar 04, 2018 @ 4:00 pm

Armie Hammer’s film Call Me by Your Name scored four Oscar nominations this year, including one for Best Picture. And when he walks the red carpet for the 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday, you can expect to see one woman by his side: his wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

In fact, it’s rare that Hammer has walked a red carpet without her since the two started dating 10 years ago. They got married in 2010, and have two kids together: 3-year-old Harper Grace and 1-year-old Ford Armand Douglas. And these two aren’t shy about showing off their kiddos or their PDA; both Hammer and Chambers run active Instagram accounts, showcasing family photos, smiley selfies, and oh so many lust-worthy vacations.

It’s easy to get carried away in le gay Paree... just ask @elizabethchambers

A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on

Thankful for babes who are easily entertained

A post shared by Elizabeth Chambers (@elizabethchambers) on

So who exactly is Armie Hammer’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers? The former model had a brief career as an actress and a TV journalist. She’s guest-starred on Criminal Minds and 2 Broke Girls, contributed to E! News, and appeared as a judge on Cupcake Wars. However, one of her biggest loves has nothing to do with Hollywood: It's baking, and she opened Bird Bakery alongside Hammer in 2012.

The first location opened up in Chambers’s hometown of San Antonio, and the second is in Dallas. But the 35-year-old is focusing on making it a household name, hoping to expand to new locations and even get products into grocery stores.

Chambers regularly appears on the Today show to host cooking segments, along with running her bakery and hitting the red carpet. Talk about one multitasking mom.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!