Who Got Nominated for a 2013 Emmy Award? See the List!

The nominees for the 65th Annual Emmy Awards are out! Aaron Paul and Neil Patrick Harris got up in the wee hours of the morning to announce the nominees live from Los Angeles, and there are some happy shows in the mix this time around. Netflix made history with its original series House of Cards earning a total of nine nods—including one each for lead stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright—making it the first program to receive this kind of recognition that has never aired on traditional broadcast or cable. Meanwhile, Emmy favorite Mad Men scored 12 nods, Lena Dunham’s Girls earned five, and Scandal and Nashville each earned two. Plus, costume designers for Behind the Candelabra, Downton Abbey, Once Upon a Time, and Game of Thrones all received nominations for their work transforming celebrities into characters. Scroll down to see the nominees, and visit emmys.com to view the complete list. Then, tune in September 22 on CBS to see who takes home the golden statuette at the Neil Patrick Harris-hosted ceremony in L.A.

Lead Actor in Drama SeriesHugh Bonneville, Downton AbbeyBryan Cranston, Breaking BadJeff Daniels, The NewsroomJon Hamm, Mad MenDamian Lewis, HomelandKevin Spacey, House of Cards

Lead Actress in a Drama SeriesConnie Britton, NashvilleClaire Danes, HomelandMichele Dockery, Downton AbbeyVera Farmiga, Bates MotelElisabeth Moss, Mad MenKerry Washington, ScandalRobin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Comedy SeriesThe Big Bang Theory, CBSGirls, HBOLouie, FX NetworksModern Family, ABC 30 Rock, NBCVeep, HBO

Lead Actor in Comedy SeriesJason Bateman, Arrested DevelopmentLouis CK, LouieDon Cheadle, House of LiesMatt LeBlanc, EpisodesJim Parsons, Big Bang TheoryAlec Baldwin, 30 Rock

Lead Actress in Comedy SeriesLena Dunham, GirlsLaura Dern, EnlightenedTiny Fey, 30 RockEdie Falco, Nurse JackieJulia Louis-Dreyfus, VeepAmy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy SeriesAdam Driver, GirlsJesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern FamilyEd O'Neill, Modern FamilyTy Burrell, Modern FamilyBill Hader, Saturday Night LiveTony Hale, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy SeriesMayim Bialik, The Big Bang TheoryJane Lynch, GleeJulie Bowen, Modern FamilyMerritt Wever, Nurse JackieSofia Vergara, Modern FamilyJane Krakowski, 30 RockAnna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy SeriesBob Newhart, The Big Bang TheoryNathan Lane, Modern FamilyBobby Cannavale, Nurse JackieLouis C.K., Saturday Night LiveJustin Timberlake, Saturday Night LiveWill Forte, 30 Rock

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy SeriesMolly Shannon, EnlightenedDot-Marie Jones, GleeMelissa Leo, LouieMelissa McCarthy, Saturday Night LiveKristen Wiig, Saturday Night LiveElaine Stritch, 30 Rock

Drama seriesBreaking BadDownton AbbeyGame of ThronesHouse of CardsMad Men

Outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movieMichael Douglas, Behind The Candelabra, HBOMatt Damon, Behind The Candelabra, HBOToby Jones, The Girl, HBOBenedict Cumberbatch, Parade's End, HBOAl Pacino, Phil Spector, HBO

Outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movieJessica Lange, American Horror Story, FXLaura Linney, The Big C: Hereafter, ShowtimeHelen Mirren, Phil Spector , HBOSigourney Weaver, Political Animals, USAElisabeth Moss, Top Of The Lake, Sundance Channel

Outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition programRyan Seacrest, American Idol, FoxBetty White, Betty White's Off Their Rockers, NBCTom Bergeron, Dancing With The Stars, ABCHeidi Klum, Tim Gunn, Project Runway, BravoCat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance, FoxAnthony Bourdain, The Taste, ABC

Outstanding reality-competition programThe Amazing Race, CBSDancing With The Stars, ABCProject Runway, LifetimeSo You Think You Can Dance, FoxTop Chef, BravoThe Voice, NBC

Outstanding miniseries or movieAmerican Horror Story: Asylum, FXBehind The Candelabra, HBOThe Bible, HISTORYPhil Spector, HBOPolitical Animals, USATop Of The Lake, Sundance Channel

Outstanding writing for a variety seriesThe Colbert Report, Comedy CentralThe Daily Show With Jon Stewart, Comedy CentralJimmy Kimmel Live, ABCPortlandia, IFCReal Time With Bill Maher, HBOSaturday Night Live, NBC

Outstanding Costumes For A SeriesBoardwalk EmpireThe BorgiasDownton AbbeyGame of ThronesOnce Upon a Time

Outstanding Costumes For A Miniseries, Movie Or A SpecialAmerican Horror Story: AsylumBehind the CandelabraThe GirlKilling LincolnParade's EndPhil Spector

For the complete list visit emmys.com.

