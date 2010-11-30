Who Fascinates Barbara Walters, Stella McCartney Welcomes a Girl, and More!

1. Kate Middleton and the Jersey Shore cast are among Barbara Walters' Most Fascinating People. Perhaps the only time those names will be in the same sentence. [People.com]

2. Stella McCartney gave birth to a baby girl named Reiley. Consider our caps tipped! [NYMag.com]

3. Uh oh, there's a shortage of rain boots in the one place you'd definitely need them this time of year: Scotland. [HeraldScotland.com]

4. Gilt Groupe is launching a full-priced menswear site this summer. [WWD.com]

5. Ben Affleck admits that wife Jennifer Garner is a far superior holiday shopper. [JustJared.com]

6. The first image of Breaking Dawn's honeymoon scene has been leaked. Bella's hand! OMG! [UK.EOnline.com]