Who Fascinates Barbara Walters, Stella McCartney Welcomes a Girl, and More!

Getty Images; Courtesy Photo; Courtesy of Guilt Groupe
1. Kate Middleton and the Jersey Shore cast are among Barbara Walters' Most Fascinating People. Perhaps the only time those names will be in the same sentence. [People.com]
2. Stella McCartney gave birth to a baby girl named Reiley. Consider our caps tipped! [NYMag.com]
3. Uh oh, there's a shortage of rain boots in the one place you'd definitely need them this time of year: Scotland. [HeraldScotland.com]
4. Gilt Groupe is launching a full-priced menswear site this summer. [WWD.com]
5. Ben Affleck admits that wife Jennifer Garner is a far superior holiday shopper. [JustJared.com]
6. The first image of Breaking Dawn's honeymoon scene has been leaked. Bella's hand! OMG! [UK.EOnline.com]