Who Dressed Best This Week? Vote Here!

Our favorite looks this week—plucked from our Look of the Day section—were all about intricate floral detailing and classic silhouettes. Marion Cotillard wore a navy and white Dior Haute Couture design to the SAG Awards, Emmy Rossum prepared for a Conan visit in a slim Stop Staring by Alicia Estrada sheath, Cate Blanchett was red hot in a red sequin Armani Privé gown, Kate Mara wore silver and black floral lace Dolce & Gabbana design, and Rooney Mara looked sweet a floral embroidered Alexander McQueen dress in lovely light mint. So who do you think dressed best? Vote in the poll below!

