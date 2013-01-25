Who Dressed Best This Week? Vote Here!

BEImages; Splash News; WireImage (2); AbacaPress
Our favorite looks this week—plucked from our Look of the Day section—happened to represent two of spring's biggest trends: black and white, and shades of red. Jennifer Lopez was white hot in Lanvin, Miranda Kerr stepped out with a leather Givenchy tote and buckled Barbara Bui booties, Michelle Obama took the Inaugural Ball stage in red Jason Wu, Diane Kruger wore Chanel to the label's haute couture show, and Rose Byrne wore a draped Balenciaga dress in her namesake color. So who do you think dressed best? Vote in the poll below!
