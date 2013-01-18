Who Dressed Best This Week? Vote Here!

InStyle Staff
Jan 18, 2013 @ 3:00 pm

Our favorite looks this week—plucked from our Look of the Day sectionwere all about two of Spring's biggest trends: black and white, and red. First, Jennifer Lawrence lit up the Golden Globes red carpet in a belted Dior Haute Couture gown, Jessica Alba went bold in a checkerboard Louis Vuitton sheath, Emmy Rossum chose a curve-hugging Andrew Gn sheath, Jessica Chastain wore a sleek Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, and Scarlett Johansson smoldered in Dolce & Gabbana and turquoise Irene Neuwirth earrings. So who do you think dressed best? Vote in the poll below!

