Who Dressed Best This Week? Vote Here!

Our favorite looks this week—plucked from our Look of the Day section—were all about two of Spring's biggest trends: black and white, and red. First, Jennifer Lawrence lit up the Golden Globes red carpet in a belted Dior Haute Couture gown, Jessica Alba went bold in a checkerboard Louis Vuitton sheath, Emmy Rossum chose a curve-hugging Andrew Gn sheath, Jessica Chastain wore a sleek Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, and Scarlett Johansson smoldered in Dolce & Gabbana and turquoise Irene Neuwirth earrings. So who do you think dressed best? Vote in the poll below!
