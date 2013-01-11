Who Dressed Best This Week? Vote Here!

InStyle Staff
Jan 11, 2013 @ 3:30 pm

Our favorite looks this week—plucked from our Look of the Day section—were classic and glamorous. Naomi Watts wowed in a draped Roland Mouret gown, Emma Stone heated up the Gangster Squad premiere in a strapless dress and jewels to match from Lanvin, Emily Blunt vamped it up in a stretch wool Emilio Pucci cocktail dress, Taylor Swift took the plunge in an ivory silk Ralph Lauren Collection gown, and Anne Hathaway sparkled in a beaded Oscar de la Renta column. So who do you think dressed best? Vote in the poll below!

