Who Dressed Best This Week? Vote Here!

Baxter/AbacaUSA.Com; Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com; Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages; Kyle Rover/startraksphoto.com; JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com
Our favorite looks this week—plucked from our Look of the Day section—were classic and glamorous. Naomi Watts wowed in a draped Roland Mouret gown, Emma Stone heated up the Gangster Squad premiere in a strapless dress and jewels to match from Lanvin, Emily Blunt vamped it up in a stretch wool Emilio Pucci cocktail dress, Taylor Swift took the plunge in an ivory silk Ralph Lauren Collection gown, and Anne Hathaway sparkled in a beaded Oscar de la Renta column. So who do you think dressed best? Vote in the poll below!
